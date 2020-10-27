As Threat Rises from Neighbours, India to Get 5 Military Theatre Commands, 1 Each for China & Pak

The Indian military will be reorganised under five theatre commands by 2022 with defined areas of operation and a command structure for synchronised operations.

The department of military affairs would soon have additional and joint secretaries after cabinet clearance, the military is undergoing task to distribute the three services under theatre commands has begun with a China specific Northern Command and Pakistan specific Western command under serious consideration, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The PM Modi government have given the mandate to the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat to create theatre demands which is already in place in countries like China and US.

The northern command will be based between the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh and the last outpost Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh. The military command will guide the Line of Actual Control with China and the headquarters will be in Lucknow.

The western wing will be responsible between Indira Col on Saltoro Ridge in the Siachen Glacier and the tip of Gujarat with the headquarters expected in Jaipur.

The third theatre command will be the peninsular command likely to be based in Thiruvananthapuram while the fourth command will be the air defence command and the fifth command would be the maritime or navy command.

“Theaterisation of commands is imperative to integrate resources of the three services for maximising impact in any war. The geographical expanse of theatres in India demands unified commands for strategic decisions and critical outcomes that will be possible in concentrated employment of resources,” former amry vice chief Lt Gen AS Lamba (retd) told Hindustan Times.

Currently the the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy defend the Indian airspace with duplication of effort and wasteful expenditure. The division of commands is likely to make it more efficient and maximise impact.