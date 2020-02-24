Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

As Trump Ignores Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram’s Visitor Book, Here’s How Obama Paid Tribute in 2010

After trying his hands on the spinning wheel, Donald Trump wrote a message in the visitors' diary of the ashram, thanking Modi for the 'wonderful visit' and calling the Indian PM his 'great friend'.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Trump Ignores Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram’s Visitor Book, Here’s How Obama Paid Tribute in 2010
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look on during a tour of Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Hours after touching down in Ahmedabad for their maiden two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday.

The Trumps were accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who received the American leader at the Ahmedabad airport and joined his cavalcade on a 22-km roadshow which was dotted by thousands of spectators.

After trying his hands on the spinning wheel (charkha), Trump wrote a message in the visitors' diary of the ashram, thanking Modi for the “wonderful visit" and calling the Indian PM his “great friend”.

trump sign

“To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit,” the US president wrote about the 15-minute visit.

Many were surprised that Trump did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi in visitors’ book.

Unlike Trump, former US President Barack Obama, on his visit to India in 2010, had hailed Gandhi as “a hero not just to India but to the world”.

After visiting Mani Bhavan, Gandhi located in South Mumbai, Obama wrote in the visitors' book, "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world.”

Then in 2015, after visiting the Raj Ghat, Obama had written in the visitors' book, "What Dr Martin Luther King Jr said then remains true today. 'The spirit of Gandhi is very much alive in India today’. And it remains a great gift to the world. May we always live in the spirit of love and peace- among all people and nations."

Obama, who considers Gandhi as one of the biggest influences on his life, has mentioned the freedom fighter on many occasions, including during his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in 2009. Replying to a question on who would be his most favourite personality, dead or alive, to have dinner with, he had then said it would be Gandhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram