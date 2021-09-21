As UK Vaccine Rules Irk India, Jaishankar Says Resolving Quarantine Issue in 'Mutual Interest'

India on Tuesday pushed for early resolution of the Covid-19 quarantine issue in the United Kingdom in the “mutual interest” of both countries after Britain faced flak for refusal to recognise people jabbed in India as “fully vaccinated".

“Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

A new travel advisory by the United Kingdom - which says people from India and a few other countries will be considered “unvaccinated" even after two doses of AstraZeneca’s Covishield - and to undergo self-isolation for 10 days has renewed controversy over freedom of international travel during the pandemic, with many calling the move “racist” and “offensive”.

Earlier on Monday, the UK said it is engaging with India to explore how it could expand the recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certification issued by Indian authorities. It added it is committed to opening up international travel again “as soon as is practicable".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he had cancelled multiple engagements because of the rules - which were announced by the UK government Friday and will come into effect on October 4 - and that it was “offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine".

Jairam Ramesh, another Congress leader, called the rules “racist".

“Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune, has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism," he tweeted.

