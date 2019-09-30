As UP and Bihar Battle Floods, September on Course to be Wettest in 102 Years

New Delhi: The incessant and relentless monsoon rainfalls across part of the country has put the month on course to be the wettest September in 102 years. The all-India average rainfall in September so far stands at 247.1 mm - 48% above normal and the third highest in India Meteorological Department's records since 1901, according to a Times of India report.

The month's rainfall is expected to cross the 1983's figures of 255.8 mm, which will make the month the wettest September in over a century only second to 1917 (285.6 mm). The monsoon will also see the highest rainfall for the four-month period in 25 years. Red alerts have been issued across districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, several parts of Bihar and Gujarat. The monsoons this year began with a delayed onset and is expected to come to an end on Monday.

The cumulative rainfall for the months of August and September have been the highest so dar in the past 31 years.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean, the simultaneous conditions in the Indian Ocean and the formation of a series of low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are to blame for the rains.

The Times of India report quoted the IMD's director-general of meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying there are no signs of withdrawal for at least the next four and five days.

