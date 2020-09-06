Amid Highest Single-day Spike of 6,777 New Covid-19 Cases, Centre Lauds UP's Crisis Management

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike with 6,777 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 2,66,283. The death toll rose to 3,920 after 77 more fatalities were reported, state health bulletin said. The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said out of the total number of positive cases reported, 2,00,738 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The state has 61,625 active cases of which 32,000 people have opted for home isolation."

He said the state established a new benchmark of having tested 1,55,946 samples for Covid-19 on Saturday. The state has tested more than 65 lakh samples till date, he added.

Among the new cases, 999 were reported from Lucknow. The state capital has reported 32,499 positive cases including 23,520 discharged cases and 8,542 active cases. The death toll rose to 437 after 17 more fatalities were registered in Lucknow in the last 24 hours.

The state capital is followed by 433 cases in Kanpur City, 301 in Prayagraj, 364 in Gorakhpur, 220 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 152 in Varanasi, 180 in Ghaziabad, 199 in Aligarh, 156 in Saharanpur, 133 in Sitapur, 122 in Barabanki, 140 in Meerut and 128 cases in Moradabad.

The Union health ministry has lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for setting up integrated COVID control and command centres in every district as well as the state headquarters with representation of all relevant departments to address the rising number of positive cases.

"The state and UT governments have, in close coordination and integral collaboration, implemented the Centre-led policies and interventions. Many have also designed customised innovative measures to fight the pandemic. These are being emulated by others, thereby facilitating a wider implementation of regional ideas and best practices," the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)