As UP Seals 15 Districts to Contain Coronavirus, Here's a City-wise List of Identified Hotspots

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to completely seal the areas that have emerged as hotspots of the coronavirus infection in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The districts that are to be placed under fresh restrictions include Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Kanpur, Agra, Ferozabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Shamli, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Maharajganj and Basti.

In Agra, there are 22 identified hotspots, 14 in Ghaziabad, 12 each in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 3 each in Bulandshahr, Basti and Ferozabad, 1 each in Bareilly and Sitapur, 4 each in Saharanpur and Maharajganj and 12 in Lucknow.

The hotspots will remain sealed till April 15 during which intensive sanitisation work will be undertaken.

In Varanasi, the four areas identified as hotspots include Gangapur, Lohta, Madanpura and Bajardiha.

In Saharanpur, Bakrivala locality under Kutubsher police station, Dholikhal, Mahipura locality in Janakpuri and Dumjheda under Chilkana police station are to be put under complete lockdown.

In Kanpur, Halim Muslim School in Chamanganj, Humayun Masjid in Colonelganj, Haji Inayat Masjid, Sheikh Laalman Masjid and Hata Wali Masjid in Coolie Bazar, Khair Masjid, Naseemabad Masjid and Madrasa Hidayat Ullah in Machariya of Naubasta, Soofa Masjid, Bilal Masjid in Babupurva, Kajiyani Masjid and Rahmniya Masjid in Ghatampur, Badi Masjid in Baripal are the 13 identified hotspots.

In Bulandshahr, Bulandshahr Sadar, Sikandrabad, Jahangirbad Kotvali have been placed under complete lockdown.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Nirala Green Shire in Sector 2, Patwari, Omicron in Sector 3, Palm Olympia, Gaur City 2 and Mehak Residency in Greater Noida; and Logics Blossom County and Paras Tiera in Sector 137, Sector 27 and 28, Wazidpur, Ace Golf Shine Society in Sector 50, Arun Vihar in Sector 37, Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and Designered Park in 62, Grand Omaxe in Sector 93B and JJ Colony in Sector 5 of Noida have been identified.

The list will be updated as and when more information comes in.

