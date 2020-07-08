Kanpur Top Cop Says Those Behind Ambush Will 'Repent', Mum on Vikas Dubey's Political Links

In what could be termed as the first official press conference by Uttar Pradesh police in the tragic incident that claimed lives of eight cops in Kanpur, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Wednesday said that those involved in the crime will face strict action and repent all their lives. However, the ADG evaded some key questions on the prime accused and notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who is still absconding.

Speaking to reporters at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow, Kumar said that when the police party had reached Bikaru Village to conduct a raid late on Thursday night, 8 personnel were killed and 6 more were left injured. The following morning, the police shot down two criminals in an encounter and recovered looted firearms including one glock pistol and a rifle, he said.

In another encounter on Wednesday morning in Hamirpur district, a Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police shot down one more wanted criminal, identified as Amar Dubey. Dubey, one of the accused in the Kanpur encounter, was a resident of Vikrupur village.

"Last night, another wanted criminal Shyamu Bajpai named in the FIR, along with two more Jahan Yadav and Sanjeev Dubey, were arrested by Kanpur police. Shamyu Bajpai was injured during the encounter by Chaubeypur police," said Kumar.

In an encounter in Faridabad, Haryana police arrested three more namely Kartikey, Ankur and Shrawan. The police recovered firearms from these men, that were looted during the police raid on intervening night of July 2-3. 44 live ammunition were also recovered. All the policemen posted at Chaubeypur police station have been removed. Last night, police arrested culprits at Gautam Buddha Nagar, falling under the expressway police station and Syana police station in Bulandshahr, said the ADG.

"Those involved in Kanpur incident will have to face strict action, the sacrifice of our policemen won't go waste. People who have done this crime will repent all their life," added ADG Prashant Kumar.

He also informed that two weapons looted from police, one AK47 and one INSAS rifle, were still missing while the rest were recovered.

On being questioned about the progress of the investigation in the Kanpur encounter case, the ADG said that investigation was underway and soon details will be shared. He also denied commenting on the political linkups of Vikas Dubey, who is said to have links with politicians across parties.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police decided to raise the reward on the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who has been on the run since Thursday last week, to Rs 5 lakh from the previous Rs 2.5 lakh.

In another key development, which comes close on the heels of the suspension of Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari over his alleged involvement in tipping off Dubey ahead of the police raid, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P on Tuesday evening sent the entire police station consisting of 69 cops to the lines. A new team of cops have joined at the Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur.