As Violence Grips UP, Internet Suspended in Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Bareilly & Meerut; Lucknow Could be Hit Too
The decision has been taken in view of violent protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
Protest in UP against Citizenship Act (PTI)
Ghaziabad: Mobile internet services were suspended in Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj and Meerut on Thursday in view of violent protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
The action has been taken to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media with an aim to disturb the communal peace and harmony, the official said.
District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, the official said. The district magistrate has taken this action to thwart any possibility of violence and arson in the district, he added.
The internet services were also snapped in Meerut, Prayagraj and Bareilly. While the suspension will remain till Friday in Meerut, internet in Allahabad will be down till 10 am on Friday and till Saturday (December 21) in Bareilly.
Meanwhile, in the state capital, Airtel and Vodafone have apparently suspended mobile internet services, while Jio is stated to be temporarily down in Ayodhya, a source said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials to decide on the law and order situation in the state.
(With PTI inputs)
