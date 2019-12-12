As Violent Protests over Citizenship Bill Ravage Guwahati, Stones Thrown at Assam Police Chief's Convoy
The cavalcade was on the Guwahati-Shillong Road near Christian Basti where it was attacked. Stones were thrown at several vehicles in the convoy that was on its way from the Secretariat.
Guwahati: Protestors burn hoardings and other materials during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2019_000151B)
Guwahati: Stones were thrown at Assam Police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's convoy on Thursday when he was touring the city, ravaged by violent protests against
the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The cavalcade was on the Guwahati-Shillong Road near Christian Basti where it was attacked. Stones were thrown at several vehicles in the convoy that was on its way from the Secretariat.
The convoy had to stop several times as the entire stretch was blocked by protesters who put up wooden structures and iron barricades. When the vehicles stopped in the Christian Basti area and security personnels were clearing the road, some protesters threw stones. No one was hurt and no damage occurred.
Stones also hit the vehicle of this PTI journalist who was at the spot.
