Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

As Virus Cases Surge, Tamil Nadu Intensifies Lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for 4 Days

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the coronavirus spread was edging out of control in urban municipalities and it compelled the authorities to intensify the restrictions.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 24, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Virus Cases Surge, Tamil Nadu Intensifies Lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for 4 Days
A man drives an auto-rickshaw depicting the coronavirus to create awareness about staying at home during a nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Reuters)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Friday announced further intensifying of lockdown measures across five municipalities, including Chennai, that have seen a rise in cases in recent weeks, with further crackdown on clusters and additional clamps on existing norms.

The intensified curbs will kick in from Sunday morning in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, and will be in effect till Wednesday late evening. For Salem and Tiruppur, the lockdown is shorter by a day. Across these five municipalities, a total of 725 positive cases have been reported so far.

Despite the lockdown in place, urban centres in the state have been seeing queues outside grocery shops and meat outlets in breach of social distancing norms. The government is looking at tightening the noose in these areas.

According to a government press release on Friday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the coronavirus spread was edging out of control in urban municipalities and it compelled the authorities to intensify the restrictions.

The government listed essential medical services such as hospitals and ambulances, and diagnostic centres that would continue to operate in these areas.

Home delivery services provided by companies like Swiggy and Zomato will also function, but standalone grocery stores and other shops such as bakeries, which have been functioning for a truncated period, will have to shut shop.

Licenced wholesale vegetable markets, including the Koyambedu market will be allowed to operate, so as government-authorised vegetable pushcarts. The government’s subsidised ‘Amma Canteens’ will also remain open.

Information technology and and ITeS establishments will continue to work from home, while other private companies continue to keep shutters down.

The containment zones in these municipalities would come under severe disinfection cover.

Twice a day, all containment zones will be disinfected. The government has warned strict measures against lockdown violators.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres