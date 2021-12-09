As Volunteers Pool Efforts to Save Ailing Captive Elephant, MP Authorities in Deep Slumber

A frail and emaciated female elephant who is been kept captive for around two decades is awaiting rehabilitation after some volunteers got it rescued from some mahouts who were making it beg on the streets of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

However, despite volunteers meeting Chief Wildlife Warden Alok Kumar and also local authorities of the MP Forest Department, the government machinery is yet to take measures for the ailing pachyderm which is being kept at the forest depot on Chhatarpur outskirts and local volunteers are taking care in the last few days.

Following reports of a female elephant, Lakshmi, being forced to beg on the streets of Chhatarpur last week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India launched a campaign with the support of local activists and volunteers to rescue her, as she needs urgent veterinary care, food and water, PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta told News18.com over the phone from Chhatarpur.

The group points out that Lakshmi, whose bones are protruding, is extremely unwell but is forced to walk on hot tarred roads for begging in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; and central government guidelines.

Based on the complaint by PETA India and local volunteers on December 1, Lakshmi was taken to the local forest department office at Bada Malhera. The group’s veterinarians concluded that she is suffering from chronic pain (evident from her arched back and shifting of body weight from one leg to the other while resting), severe lameness, deformity of the legs (likely caused by degenerative joint diseases), and abscesses on both hips.

“Since there is no dedicated facility to keep elephants in Madhya Pradesh, we have requested the Chief Wildlife Warden of MP Forest department to relocate the animal,” said Gupta, adding the authorities are yet to take any step even after a week of them calling them on in Bhopal.

A Karnataka-based facility has agreed to keep the elephant for life but it’s up to the State government to take a call as wild animals fall into the domain of the government, added Gupta claiming the animal aged around 30 years looks much weaker and older.

A local youth Shrestha Jain who previously studied in the US told News18.com over the phone that they had spotted the frail animal made to beg on Chhatarour roads around 25 days ago and later got it rescued with the forest department from Bada Malhera. The forest staffers were averse to the rescue but acted under pressure from the local volunteers.

The animal was extremely weak and after days of care, its condition has improved slightly, added Jain, claiming Dr Sanjiv Gupta a veterinary expert from the Panna tiger reserve had examined the animal and also offered a diet chart.

A man from Tikamgarh with three of his associates used to take the animal to various places for earning money by making her blessing locals, said Jain, adding the man is keeping the elephant for 20 years.

“I am taking care of the elephant’s diet with some locals and even paid money to mahout as he had no work as the elephant is out of work,” added the volunteer.

Two local volunteers, Nikhil and Nitin, are taking care of the animal at the forest depot. The animal is being given 250 litres of water, special laddoos and 10 kg grass twice a day on the advice of the veterinary expert.

Alok Kumar chief wildlife warden, MP when asked about rehabilitation plans by the state forest department said, “will do as per the law”.

The Centre’s Animal Welfare Board of India also has written to the CWLW office on the matter, asking him for urgent measures for the medical care and rehabilitation of the elephant Laxmi, on December 8. The board reminded the officer that an earlier letter dated September 10 did not elicit any response from the office.

