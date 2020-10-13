As West Bengal Sees Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Doctors Gear Up to Work Through Durga Puja

As Kolkata began witnessing a plunge in coronavirus cases in August and September, several medical professionals, who were working without a break since the pandemic surfaced, were hoping that they would be able to take some time off during Durga Puja. However, with there being an uptick in the cases, many are now worried that they will have to continue working through the festive season.

A doctor, who is a part of the core Covid team at the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital, told The Times of India that in view of the present Covid-19 situation in the state and the impending situation after the Puja, it appeared that it will be a long haul for them.

Susruta Bandyopadhyay, a critical care specialist, who has been spearheading a team of doctors at AMRI Hospital Salt Lake’s Annexe unit, that the government designated as a Covid-19 care facility, told the publication that the only time he took an off was in July when he himself got infected and had to be under home isolation for around 10 days.

He added that it was like work from home during the time he was in isolation. Despite not seeing patients physically, he was keeping track of their health and in touch with his team members through virtual modes.

Meanwhile, Rimita Dey, whose team is helping 15 serious Covid-19 patients at Peerless Hospital recover, detailed how her two kids became upset with her as she was not able to spend enough time with them.

“My two children are upset at times because I do not get much time to spend with them. The pandemic has forced us to change our priorities. It is stressful at times. But we cant turn away from patients,” said critical care specialist was quoted as saying by ToI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,612 COVID19 cases on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 2,94,806, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll rose to 5,622 after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

The discharge rate stood at 87.84 per cent with 3,110 recoveries since Saturday, and 2,58,948 overall. North 24 Parganas accounted for 18 deaths, followed by the metropolis with 16 fatalities, while the fresh cases include 774 infections from North 24 Parganas and Kolkata (757), the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 30,236 active cases. Since Saturday, 42,611 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 36,93,600, it said.