As Wife Stops Talking to Him, Jobless Man Goes on the Rampage in Tamil Nadu

The man in his mid-30s, who was arrested this morning, was without a job for sometime and refused to look out for one. This angered his wife who was working in a hospital.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2018, 11:13 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: Upset over his wife having stopped talking to him, a man allegedly got drunk and set afire a car, a building and two-wheelers near, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday.

The man in his mid-30s, who was arrested this morning, was without a job for sometime and refused to look out for one. This angered his wife who was working in a hospital, they said.

She stopped speaking to him for the past several days, the police said.

Dejected by this, he went berserk, they said.

CCTV footage examined by the police in the area nailed George and he was arrested.
