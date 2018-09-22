English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Wife Stops Talking to Him, Jobless Man Goes on the Rampage in Tamil Nadu
The man in his mid-30s, who was arrested this morning, was without a job for sometime and refused to look out for one. This angered his wife who was working in a hospital.
Photo for representation.
Tiruchirappalli: Upset over his wife having stopped talking to him, a man allegedly got drunk and set afire a car, a building and two-wheelers near, police said Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday.
The man in his mid-30s, who was arrested this morning, was without a job for sometime and refused to look out for one. This angered his wife who was working in a hospital, they said.
She stopped speaking to him for the past several days, the police said.
Dejected by this, he went berserk, they said.
CCTV footage examined by the police in the area nailed George and he was arrested.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
