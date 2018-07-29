As Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark, 1,500 Delhiites Evacuated From Low-lying Areas

Water level in Yamuna river is at 205.46 m (above danger mark). Till now, 1500 people have moved from low-lying areas. 550 tents pitched across 10 locations in East district. If more people need to be evacuated and accommodated, we have schools & night shelters: DM, East #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Kh1kn8qKlX — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

As the water level in Yamuna river continues to rise above danger mark following intermittent rainfall, Delhi government is evacuating residents living in low lying areas. The water level at Old Delhi Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.50m on Sunday morning even as five lakh cusec of water released by Haryana from the Hathni Kund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by evening.According to local residents, the Delhi government has deployed ambulances and is rehabilitating people living in low-lying areas. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been informed by the officials that evacuation of residents of vulnerable areas have begun and they have started putting up tents to accommodate them.District Magistrate of East Delhi said that 1,500 people have moved from low-lying areas so far. "550 tents have been pitched across 10 locations in east district. If more people need to be evacuated and accommodated, we have schools and night shelters," news agency ANI quoted the DM as saying.Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia took review of the preparedness of the departments on Saturday. The Delhi government also requested the Army to be on the stand-by for any emergency.The meeting was attended by the MLAs of the vulnerable areas, Prakash, officials of the Delhi Police, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), urban development, Irrigation and Flood Control, Army, MCDs, PWD, Delhi Jal Board, CATS, Health, Revenue, DDMA and other stakeholder departments.All the departments informed the chief minister that they were prepared and are on alert for any such situation. They informed that the quick response teams (QRTs) are also activated for any emergency."The supply of power, good food and drinking water to the people must be ensured and no stone left unturned to take care of them. Emergency medical teams will also be put on duty for evacuated people and to deal with any medical emergencies," Kejriwal told officials.Kejriwal ordered the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to activate and place their mobile toilets around the tents being put up.The Yamuna water level at the Hathinikund barrage has crossed the danger mark of 90,000 cusec and till 9 pm, 49,2351 cusec of water was released. The water level of the Yamuna river at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge rose to 205.36 metres by 9 pm and is expected to rise even further, an official had said on Saturday."All executive engineers/sector officers are directed to keep in close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, water level at the Old Railway Bridge and the advisory or forecast from the Central Water Commission/MET, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation," an advisory from the authorities said.Meanwhile, torrential rains have wrecked havoc in other parts of north India as well, with worst-hit Uttar Pradesh recording 31 rain-related deaths.Sixty-five people have died in rain-related incidents in 39 districts of UP till Saturday, officials said. Maximum deaths occurred in Saharanpur, where 11 people have been killed and 57 people injured.Eleven people lost their lives in Saharanpur, 10 in Meerut, six in Agra, four in Mainpuri, three each in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj, two each in Amroha, Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Pilibhit districts, they said.Kedarnath highway has also been closed at several locations including Munkatiya, Banswara and Rampur due to mud flows and landslide following incessant rain in the region. Officials said that restoration work underway.