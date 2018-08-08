As Yogi Govt Appoints Lok Kalyan Mitras, Oppn Asks Why Not Pay Teachers First

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to appoint ‘Lok Kalyaan Mitraas’ at a salary of Rs 25,000 to popularise development schemes in an election year has drawn flak from the opposition. They have termed it as a scheme to financially help the BJP and RSS workers.The Congress said that while the state is facing a fund crunch, the government is ‘misusing’ the limited funds by announcing such schemes.“The BJP is preparing to waste public money by giving it to its workers, but has no funds when teachers and shiksha mitras demand salaries,” UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.The Samajwadi Party also expressed disagreement with government’s decision to appoint ‘Lok kalyaan mitras’ and said that the BJP-led government in UP neglected the people, while trying to achieve ‘political motives’.“Yogi government is not able to provide respectable amount as stipend to 1.72 lakh Shiksha Mitras who are the backbone of education system. Instead, it will give Rs 25000 to Lok Kalyan Mitras keeping in view 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz said, while accusing the government of having ‘misplaced priorities’.“The decision to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras is a political ploy to gain electoral mileage. How can government justify these appointments when already there is a full-fledged bureaucratic machinery to popularise and implement government schemes and policies?” Hafiz asked.