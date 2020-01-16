Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Asaduddin Owaisi Calls NPR Anti-poor, Urges KCR to Stop Such Activities in Telangana

Owaisi further said the non-BJP states have to decide to stop NPR. The bill is against the poor, downtrodden people of the country, the Hyderabad MP added.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi Calls NPR Anti-poor, Urges KCR to Stop Such Activities in Telangana
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stop all activities related to the National Population Register (NPR) Bill.

Speaking at a municipal election campaign on Thursday in Asifabad district, Owasi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to make India a Hindu country.

“This country does not belong to any single religion. It country belongs to everyone and NPR is against the spirit of the Constitution of India.” Owaisi said.

Owaisi further said the non-BJP states have to decide to stop NPR. “The bill is against the poor, downtrodden people of the country,” he said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destroy the secularism of the country.

