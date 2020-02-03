Asaduddin Owaisi Hints at Launching 'Jail Bharo Andolan' Against CAA

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » India
1-min read

Asaduddin Owaisi Hints at Launching 'Jail Bharo Andolan' Against CAA

The AIMIM President pointed out that all the jails in the country can house only three lakh people.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Asaduddin Owaisi Hints at Launching 'Jail Bharo Andolan' Against CAA
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hinted at the possibility of a nation-wide 'jail bharo andolan' as part of the ongoing protests against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR.

Addressing a meeting of women, the Hyderabad MP said the country's jail will prove insufficient to keep the protestors.

"We want to tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi that a time will come when we will decide launching jail bharo andolan," he said.

Owaisi pointed out that all the jails in the country can house only three lakh people.

"If we all come on roads, the jails will not be sufficient," he said.

The MP was addressing the meeting organised by United Muslim Action Committee, of which his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part.

Owaisi said those criticising the Prime Minister were being booked for sedition.

He shared at the meeting impressions of his visit to a jail in Karnataka's Bidar to meet two women arrested in a sedition case booked against a school for staging a play against CAA and NRC.

He pointed out that head mistress and mother of a girl student, who was part of the play, were arrested and sent to jail.

The MP said the head mistress is unwell. The student's mother is a widow and her six-year-old daughter is being looked after by her house owner.

Owaisi said while these women were arrested and jailed on serious charges, nothing was done against a Union Minister who raised slogans of 'goli maro'.

The MP said as a result of this slogan a terrorist opened fire on Jamila Millia Islamia students, injuring a student on January 30 while another terrorist opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday.

"The terrorist was raising slogan that this is the country of Hindus. I want to say that this is not the country of Hindus or Muslims or Christians. It is not the country of people of any one religion. This is the country of even those who don't believe in any religion," Owaisi said.

The MP said the fight against CAA was aimed at saving this country from Hindutva ideology.

Women leaders of various organisations condemned the highhanded attitude of Hyderabad police and sought Owaisi's help for staging Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Hyderabad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram