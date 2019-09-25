Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Donald Trump for Describing PM Modi as ‘Father of India'

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed United States President Donald Trump for describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "father of India".

Trump made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with Modi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nation General Assembly in New York.

“Modi cannot be compared with Mahatma Gandhi [Father of the Nation]. He [Gandhi] had made numerous sacrifices. Trump has no knowledge of our freedom struggle,” said Owaisi, adding that Trump is ignorant and has no knowledge about India.

Owaisi said that while India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and leader Sardar Patel are giants of Indian politics, neither is described as the "father of the nation".

"I leave this to Modi’s wisdom, but I cannot accept this. I hope Modi comes out and provides a clarification on what Trump said," added the MP.

On Trump comparing Modi to legendary American singer Elvis Presley, Asaduddin said, "There is a slight connection. Presley used to mesmerise people with his songs, Modi mesmerises with his speeches. But I don't want to demean my Prime Minister by comparing Modi to Presley."

Owaisi also mentioned that Trump is playing games by praising both Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

