Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Donald Trump for Describing PM Modi as ‘Father of India'

The Hyderabad MP said while India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and leader Sardar Patel are giants of Indian politics, neither is described as the "father of the nation".

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Donald Trump for Describing PM Modi as ‘Father of India'
President Donald Trump meets PM Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. (PTI)
Loading...

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed United States President Donald Trump for describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "father of India".

Trump made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with Modi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nation General Assembly in New York.

“Modi cannot be compared with Mahatma Gandhi [Father of the Nation]. He [Gandhi] had made numerous sacrifices. Trump has no knowledge of our freedom struggle,” said Owaisi, adding that Trump is ignorant and has no knowledge about India.

Owaisi said that while India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and leader Sardar Patel are giants of Indian politics, neither is described as the "father of the nation".

"I leave this to Modi’s wisdom, but I cannot accept this. I hope Modi comes out and provides a clarification on what Trump said," added the MP.

On Trump comparing Modi to legendary American singer Elvis Presley, Asaduddin said, "There is a slight connection. Presley used to mesmerise people with his songs, Modi mesmerises with his speeches. But I don't want to demean my Prime Minister by comparing Modi to Presley."

Owaisi also mentioned that Trump is playing games by praising both Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram