Asansol Mayor Says Man Claiming to be Babul Supriyo Threatened Him Over Phone
In a letter to the police, Tiwari said that MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo used expletives and threatened him with dire consequences.
File photo of Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
New Delhi: Asansol mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Kumar Tiwari on Saturday alleged that a caller, claiming to be Union Minister Babul Supriyo, has verbally abused and threatened him.
In a letter to the police, Tiwari said that MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo used expletives and threatened him with dire consequences, news agency ANI reported.
Earlier this week, Tiwari had asked the police to arrest BJP workers whom he accused of vandalizing TMC office in Paschim Burdwan.
Alleging there was a delay in action taken by the police he threatened them stating that if immediate action was not taken he would vandalise the BJP office in the area.
