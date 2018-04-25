Asaram Case Verdict LIVE Updates: 'Godman' Gets Life in Jail for Raping Teen at Jodhpur Ashram

Apr 25, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

Former Gujarat top cop DG Vanzara has come out in defence of Asaram Bapu after the self-styled godman was convicted and handed a life term in jail. The former Deputy Inspector-General of Gujarat, who was allegedly involved in fake encounter cases, stated that it was improper to dub Asaram a "rapist". "We respect the judgment and are not contesting or supporting any action proven in a court of law.” "However, it is improper to dub Asaram as rapist for being convicted in the sexual assault case," said Vanzara. Vanzara said: "In the FIR lodged by the victim or in the chargesheet filed, nowhere does it say that she was raped. What it says is that he tried to touch her improperly," said Vanzara. According to Vanzara the victim never stated that she had been raped even during the trial. "Her virginity was found to be intact when medical tests were carried out after the complaint. This was never a case of rape. The sentence is not based on rape committed. "The victim said that Bapuji had touched her with bad intent, which is also a crime. But I doubt whether Asaramji did so. He has been convicted in this matter but decision of any court is not final," Vanzara added.