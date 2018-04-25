Rajasthan HC Bars Media from Covering Asaram Verdict from Inside Jodhpur Jail

A two-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court has refused to allow media entry into the Jodhpur Central Jail premises to cover the proceedings in the verdict of Asaram case, which is set to be delivered on Wednesday.While dismissing a plea filed by a News18 reporter, the bench of the Rajasthan high court stated that though media “was the fourth pillar of democracy”, but for the sake of “maintaining public order”, they would be allowed to cover the proceedings from outside the jail premises.“We are of the opinion that there is no provision to allow media in the court premises camped at Central Jail for coverage. It is true that media is fourth pillar of democracy and media is required to perform its pious duty, but at the same time, it is the prime duty of every citizen to cooperative with the administration for maintaining public order,” read the order by Justices Gopal Krishnan and Ramchandra Singh Jhala.“Therefore, no such permission can be granted to allow media personnel in the court premises or in the Central Jail, Jodhpur for the purpose of coverage of the proceedings,” the order further said.However, the court allowed coverage outside the jail premises. “The media personnel may make coverage outside the jail premises as per the instruction of the administration. Therefore, we are not inclined to accept the prayer of the applicants so as to provide them an opportunity to enter in the Central Jail or in the court premises for making coverage of court proceedings,” the order said.This also comes close on the heels of a press note from Sant Sri Asaramji Ashram Trust in Delhi which said that any person who indulges in anarchy cannot be a devotee of Asaram. The note asked his followers to exercise restraint and not resort to activities that might create an obstacle in the process of justice.The note advised people not to believe the information being circulated on social media, and to consult the nearest ashram or the one in Ahmedabad for the authenticity of any notice.Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case in August last year triggered widespread violence, killing nearly 35 people in Panchkula and injuring several others. The arson later spread to the national capital and also Gurgaon. The supporters vandalised properties and police personnel had to be deployed in several areas.