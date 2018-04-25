Asaram Rape Verdict: Security Stepped Up Outside Teen Survivor’s House in Shahjahanpur

The security outside Shahjahanpur rape survivor’s house was tightened as self-styled godman Asaram was convicted by a Jodhpur court in 2013 rape case on Wednesday.Security personnel were deployed in civil clothes outside the teenaged girl’s residence ahead of the verdict. Additionally, CCTV cameras were installed outside the house to avoid any untoward incident.Shahjahanpur superintendent of police K B Singh said that Asaram’s ashram in Rudrapur is also under surveillance.The self-styled godman is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who studied at his 'ashram' in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara.The girl had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15 in 2013, following which he was arrested on August 31.Asaram was charged under relevant sections of Prevention of Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Schedule Caste and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.