1-min read

Asaram's Former Driver Hopes for Justice in Pending Rape Cases Against Godman, His Son

Satish Wadhwani, who served as Asaram's driver, cook and bodyguard for twelve years, is now a prosecution witness in the currently sub-judice rape cases pending in Gujarat against the 77-year-old saint and his son Narayan Sai

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
(News18 Creatives | Mir Suhail)
Indore: After the Jodhpur Court convicted Asaram and his two aides, an Indore based man who had earlier served as driver and bodyguard to the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, is hopeful that the ‘Bapu’ and his son will also get punished in rape cases pending against them in Gujarat.

43-year-old Satish Wadhvani, a resident of old Indore and a prosecution witness in the currently sub-judice rape cases against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai in Surat and Ahmedabad respectively, has hailed the court verdict pronounced by Jodhpur court in a minor girl rape case against the 77-year-old saint.

“Asaram got what he deserved and I hope the same happens in cases pending against the saint and his son Narayan Sai in Gujarat,” Wadhvani said.

Saying that he has already recorded his statements in the two cases, the Indore based man claimed that he was waiting for the day when the baba and his son would get exposed in the court.

Wadhvani had earlier claimed threats from Asaram’s ashram based in Indore and the MP police have since provided him with a security guard.

Explaining his association with the saint and his son, Wadhvani said, “I served the two as a cook, driver and bodyguard from 1998 to 2010 but I was severely assaulted by Sai when I questioned their wrongdoings in 2008-09 following which I stopped serving them,” he said.

Among other allegations, Wadhvani claimed that the saint has usurped his 2.5-acre land based at village Mirzapur close to Indore.

Wadhvani had accompanied Asaram to various ashrams in India. Recounting what he saw at the Indore based ashram, he said that entry of girls was prohibited in the ashram after the sunset but ‘on several occasions, he saw girls entering the ashram from the back gate after it was dark and spending time inside the meditation room.”

Wadhvani was also arrested by police in 2014 on the complaint of one of Asaram’s followers who had accused him of defaming the saint by spreading false rumours of the ‘Bapu’ burying skeletons inside Indore ashram.

Interestingly it’s the same ashram from where Asaram was arrested by Jodhpur police amid high drama on August 31, 2013.

