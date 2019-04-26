English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asaram's Son Narayan Sai Convicted in 2013 Rape Case, Sentence on April 30
In 2013, two Surat-based sisters approached police alleging they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai.
Self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai.
Ahmedabad: A Gujarat court Friday convicted Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, in a rape case. The sessions court in Surat which convicted Narayan Sai will pronounce the sentence on April 30.
One of them had accused Narayan Sai of repeatedly raping her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram. Asaram has been convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur and is serving a life term.
