Gujarat Court Sentences Asaram's Son Narayan Sai To Life Imprisonment in Rape Case
The Surat sessions court also ruled that one of the sisters should be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
Self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai.
New Delhi: A Gujarat court on Tuesday sentenced Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram, to life imprisonment in a case of rape. The Surat sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.
The court had convicted Narayan Sai on April 26.
The other accused, identified as Ganga, Jamuna and Hanuman alias Kaushal, have been sentenced to prison for 10 years and fined Rs 10,000 each. Another accused, Ramesh Malhotra, has been sent to jail for six months.
The sessions court also ruled that one of the two Surat-based sisters, who had approached the police in 2013 alleging they were raped by the father-son duo, will be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
One of the sisters had accused Narayan Sai of repeatedly raping her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram. She had also presented the police with evidence. After an FIR was filed against the accused late in 2013, Narayan Sai was reported absconding from the ashram.
Later, the Surat Police set up 58 different teams to track down Narayan Sai, who was finally arrested near the Haryana-Delhi border in December 2013.
Narayan Sai was also accused of bribing police officials with Rs 13 crore while in prison. He is currently out on bail in this case.
Narayan Sai's father, Asaram, has been convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur and is serving a life term.
