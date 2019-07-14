Take the pledge to vote

Asha Worker Attempts Suicide Alleging Harassment by AP Transport Minister

According to a letter purportedly left behind by Lakshmi, she has been subjected to harassment by Minister Perni Nani and his follower M Tulasi.

PTI

July 14, 2019
Asha Worker Attempts Suicide Alleging Harassment by AP Transport Minister
Representative image.
Machilipatnam: An Asha worker attempted to commit suicide by consuming some tablets alleging harassment by AP Transport minister and local MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and his supporters, police said Saturday.

J Jaya Lakshmi has been admitted to a local private hospital and her condition was said to be stable, they said.

According to a letter purportedly left behind by Lakshmi, she has been subjected to harassment by Minister Perni Nani and his follower M Tulasi.

Krishna Superintendent of Police M Ravindranth Babu told PTI, "We have recovered the note that was left behind by Jaya Lakshmi who levelled charges against Machilipatnam MLA and Minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) in it. The letter is being sent for forensic tests to confirm the authenticity, apart from registering her statement directly. The investigation is on."

Machilipatnam DSP Mehboob Basha said the victim has also complained the harassment by Venkateswaramma and Sukumar, with whom she reportedly had differences earlier over a piece of land and other local issues.

A case has been registered in Inaguduru police station of Machilipatnam town, he said.

The victim had recently quit from Security Guard post in the government hospital to join as the accredited social health activist (ASHA). She lives in 30th ward of Machilipatnam town and contested a councilor election from there in 2014 on a TDP ticket.

