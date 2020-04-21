Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ASHA Worker Threatened in Mysuru after Asking Residents to Practise Social Distancing; 3 Men Booked

Mysuru District in-charge Minister ST Somashekar said he has spoken to the Mysuru Commissioner about the incident -- an FIR has been registered and further action will follow.

News18

Updated:April 21, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
Doctors wearing protective gear gather to take swabs from the residents to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC2B0G9LUWDL

Bengaluru: Three people have been booked and detained in Mysuru for allegedly threatening a woman Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) after she advised them to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as required under COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Tuesday.

When ASHA worker Sumayya Firdose was on rounds at Haleem Nagar in Mysuru on Monday to check for symptoms of COVID-19 among the residents of the locality, three men allegedly abused and threatened her for advising them to maintain social distancing and wear mask, police said.

Based on a complaint by the worker, an FIR has been registered against Mahboob, Khaleel and Zeeshan and an investigation was on, the police said, adding all the three had been taken into custody.

Mysuru District in-charge Minister ST Somashekar said he has spoken to the Mysuru Commissioner about the incident. An FIR has been registered and further action will follow, he added.

The incident comes a day after police and health officials were attacked at minority-dominated Padarayanapura here when they went to quarantine some people. More than 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday.

Earlier this month, an ASHA worker, while carrying out a surveillance of a COVID-19 case, was allegedly manhandled by a group of people in Sadiq Nagar of Sarayipalya here.

