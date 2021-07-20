Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021: PM Modi Greets People; Maharashtra CM Performs ‘Maha Puja’ at Pandharpur Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. In a tweet Modi wrote: “On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality."

On Monday, two flower-decked buses, carrying the ‘padukas’ (holy footprints) of Sant Dnyaneshwar along with 40 ‘warkaris’, left from Pune for the Pandharpur temple town in neighbouring Solapur district as part of the annual ‘wari’ pilgrimage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government this year did not allow the pilgrimage on foot.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday performed the ‘maha puja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple, and prayed to God for an end to the COVID-19 crisis and good health of everyone in the state. As per the tradition, the Chief Minister performed the puja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at 2.30 am.

On the occasion of #AshadiEkadashi, Chief Minister Shri #UddhavThackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray performed the official prayers of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini at Pandharpur today morning. pic.twitter.com/OidZUrJZy6— MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) July 20, 2021

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, thousands of ‘warkaris’, or devotees of Lord Vitthal, used to join the pilgrimage to go to Pandhapur on the auspicious day of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. The state government recently decided that the holy footprints of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram will be taken to Pandharpur this year by bus with a limited number of warkaris.

Besides, the palanquin of Sant Tukaram Maharaj also left from a temple in Dehu near here for Pandharpur in the presence of 40 warkaris in two buses.

