'Ashamed' of Alumnus Kapil Mishra, Want Him Arrested: DU's School of Social Work

New Delhi: The students' union of the Delhi University's School of Social Work on Friday demanded the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, saying it is "ashamed" of him and the fact that he is an alumnus of the college.

Describing Mishra as a "blot" on the history of the DSSW, the students' body said the BJP leader has "tarnished" the department's image with his "provocative acts and communal statements".

Mishra has been accused of delivering a hate speech before communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi this week, claiming at least 42 lives and leaving over 200 injured.

In a statement, the students' union said the DSSW played an eminent role in addressing the situations which occurred during 1947 partition riots and 1984 anti-Sikh riots and it had given the country many leaders who have worked to bring positive changes in the society.

"In one way, we have a glorious past and on the other hand we also have blot such as our alumni (alumnus) BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has organised the recent Delhi riots and incited mob to disturb communal harmony of the city," it said.

The DSSW fraternity is against the "hatred, violence and communalism spread by Kapil Mishra" who has also "maligned" the profession of social work, the statement said.

"We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied social work in our college. The image of our department and social work profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and communal statements," it said.

"We demand Delhi Police to arrest him and take strict action against all such people," it said.

