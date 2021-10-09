In Dock Over Lakhimpur Violence, MoS Ajay's Son Ashish Mishra Being Quizzed on These 4 Points

A day after no-show, Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu bhaiyya appeared before the Uttar Pradesh police in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. Sources in the police said that Ashish would be quizzed on four points.

He will be asked to provide photos, videos to support his claim that he was at the Banbirpur village wrestling event at the time of incident, sources said. Ashish was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October.

Sources further said that he will have to answer why his vehicle was at the crime scene. Ajay Mishra had earlier refuted the allegations of his son’s involvement in the episode. “In the programme, there were thousands of people including police and administration. My son was there since 11 am and continued to stay there till the conclusion of the programme. So there is no chance of my son being present at the spot," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

A farmer, who was hospitalised in Medanta, however, claimed that Ashish he saw Ashish and his men in the car. “This was a conspiracy to kill us. Ajay Mishra had given a statement that he would not allow farmers in Uttar Pradesh, let alone Lakhimpur. We were protesting against this statement. We were constantly in touch with the police and administration. We were standing along the route to wave black flags at him," Tejinder Virk told a news channel.

He had further said, “We were told at 3 pm that their route has changed. We started going back peacefully. Suddenly, speeding cars hit us from behind. The car was at over 100 km/hour speed. They ran us over on purpose. Ajay Mishra’s son and his men were in the car. Then I lost consciousness."

Sources in the police told News18 that Ashish will also be questioned if he or anyone in his team/security detail own a point .315 bore gun since empty cartridges of these were recovered from the vehicle. He will also be asked why his vehicle was on the Tikonia route when police had diverted the movement of BJP leaders.

An FIR was lodged against the minister’s son by UP police on a complaint of Jagjit Singh, a native of Bahraich district.

Four farmers were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by SUVs during the protest, with Ashish Mishra riding in the vehicle that led his convoy on Sunday. Four other people, including BJP workers, were later lynched by a mob. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

