Ashish Mishra Gets One Week to Surrender: A Look Back at Lakhimpur Kheri Case, What Triggered Violence

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed, and gave Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son a week to surrender.

The SC had earlier raised questions over the Allahabad High Court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra, saying unnecessary details like the post-mortem report and nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence. The special bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, had also taken a strong note of the fact that the state government did not file an appeal against the HC order as suggested by the SC-appointed Special Investigation Team.

What Happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

October 2, 2021: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of 40 farmers, appeal to farmers to raise black flags during a protest planned in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia against the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and MoS Ajay Mishra Teni.

October 3, 2021: Maurya and Ajay Mishra were on a visit to inaugurate a few government schemes in Banbirpur village. When the convoy carrying the Deputy CM and the Union Minister was crossing Tikonia, one of the vehicles allegedly mowed down protesters. Local bystanders and farmers alleged that the car was moving at a high speed, and rammed the farmers.

Nearly 8 people, including four farmers and three BJP workers were killed, after protesters and farmers allegedly set afire two SUVs, one of which belonged to Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra.

Farmers alleged that Ashish Mishra was driving the car that rammed the farmers.

MoS Ajay Mishra denied SKM’s allegations and said his son was not present on the site. He said he has the video evidence.

October 4, 2021: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained in Sitapur district while she was meeting the farmers.

The SKM urged President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss Ajay Mishra Teni from Union Council of Ministers and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT)

The UP government announced ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh and government jobs for the kin of four farmers who died in the violence.

Additional Director General Prashant Kumar said a case has been registered against the culprits and investigation was underway.

Protests were reported from several districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, and Lalitpur.

October, 6, 2021: An FIR was registered against MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish and others.

October 9, 2021: Ashish Mishra appeared before the SIT around 10:30 am after a second summons was served to him as he did not turn up for interrogation. He was arrested around 11 pm after being questioned by the SIT.

What Led to the Clashes?

The tension between the farmers and the UP government had been brewing for quite some time, and Ajay Mishra’s warning to protesters added fuel to the fire.

According to reports, Ajay Mishra warned the protesting farmers, who visited Lakhimpur Kheri earlier, over the Centre’s three farm laws.

Opposition parties and farmers’ groups have been demanding his resignation in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

