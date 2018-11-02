Ashish Pandey, Who Brandished Gun at Delhi Hotel, Granted Bail

Ashish Pandey, former BSP MP's son who brandished his gun and allegedly threatened a man in the early hours of October 14 at a five-star hotel in the city, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday.In a video that had gone viral following the incident, Pandey was seen hurling abuses at the man and brandishing his gun on the porch of the hotel.A Sessions court had on October 24 refused to grant him bail, rejecting his plea that contended that the Arms Act cannot be slapped against him as he was carrying a licensed weapon.Pandey had been charged under the Arms Act and Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person), 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.The accused had gone into hiding after an FIR had been filed in the matter. However, he later surrendered before a court following the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant.Pandey moved an application at the Patiala House Court in Delhi, asking it to direct the police to take him into custody in the “interest of justice”.Before surrendering, he released a video message saying that has been “framed” and subjected to a media trial. Claiming that he was the victim in the situation, he said that he was only being hounded because he is the son of a politicianPandey's lawyer had argued before the court that his client had pulled out the gun at the hotel in self-defence.