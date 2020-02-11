Ashish Sood (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ashish Sood is Leading

Delhi result tally
Live election result status of Ashish Sood (आशीष सूद) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Janakpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.
Ashish Sood is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Janakpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business (Director In ANR Tubes Private Limited Without Any Shareholding). Ashish Sood's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 53 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 7 crore which includes Rs. 2.6 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 4.4 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 20.1 lakh of which Rs. 7.4 lakh is self income. Ashish Sood's has total liabilities of Rs. 4.3 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).
