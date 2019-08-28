Gehlot Govt Gears up to Fight Rise in Mosquito-borne Diseases in Rajasthan

With over 1,300 dengue and malaria cases reported in Rajasthan this year, the state’s health department is taking a slew of measures to keep mosquito-borne diseases under control.

Besides free blood tests, control rooms and rapid response teams have been set up across the state to curb seasonal diseases such as malaria, swine flu, chikungunya and dengue, Hindustan Times reported.

The steps have been taken at the block level at primary health centres and community health centres and at the district level.

Dr VK Mathur, director public health, told the newspaper that the rapid response teams had been formed to deal with cases of mysterious illness and sudden spurt in seasonal diseases.

Jaipur’s SMS hospital, its affiliated hospitals and government district hospitals have been asked to make blood tests free as the state has recorded more than 5000 swine flu positive cases, 555 dengue cases, 782 malaria cases and 500 scrub typhus cases since January.

For providing people protection from mosquitoes, Chief Medical and health officers and principal medical officers have been directed to carry out anti-larval activities in their respective areas.

These include house-to-house surveys by ANMS, ASHAS and nursing students to identify people who are at risk of contracting the diseases or have already been affected.

Regular fogging and reduction of the anti-larval source has also been taken up and doctors have been asked not to ignore any cases.

The health department is planning to set up separate OPDS for suspected swine flu patients and has asked healthcare facilities to keep adequate stocks of medicine and equipment.

The facilities will also be equipped with pulse oxymeters that are helpful in treating swine flu.

The preventive measures come months after Rajasthan reported in February the highest number of cases of swine flu, dengue and malaria in the country.

Highlighting the lack of preparedness of health authorities, Rajasthan also holds the dubious distinction of recorded the highest number of cases of seasonal diseases in India during the past five years.

Meanwhile, to deal with growing number of scrub typhus cases, the health department has teamed up with the animal husbandry department.

According to Mathurmite that transmits scrub typhus is found on animals that live near vegetation.

Malaria, Cholera, Dengue, Chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases affect people most during the monsoons as ample rains and damp weather provide mosquitos the perfect thriving environment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.