English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Gehlot Govt to Honour Those Adopting Stray Cows on Independence Day and Republic Day
The government has issued a letter to all district collectors, asking them to motivate donors, NGOs, social workers and cow lovers to adopt stray cows.
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: The Congress-led Rajasthan government has decided to honour those who adopt stray cows, on Independence day and Republic day.
The Directorate of Gopalan has issued a letter to all district collectors, asking them to motivate donors, NGOs, social workers and cow lovers to adopt stray cows, and felicitate such people on August 15 and January 26.
"The idea behind the step is to conserve cows with cooperation from people. Those who adopt stray cows and undertake welfare activities will be felicitated by district collectors on the occasion of Independence day and Republic day," Vishram Meena, director- Gopalan, Rajasthan said.
"The directorate issued a letter to all district collectors on December 28 with details of the campaign for the conservation of stray cows. There are people who adopt stray animals in cow shelter homes. They celebrate their birthdays, wedding anniversaries and such occasions by spending time with their adopted cows. We have asked the collectors to push such initiatives," he said.
Meena said the interested parties can give their proposal to the respective district collectors.
After verification of the claims, the collectors will felicitate such people with a certificate at the district level, he said.
The order also mentions that whoever wants to adopt cows can deposit the amount decided by the local cow shelter and can visit the cows anytime. Those who want to keep the stray cows at their houses can also do so, it added.
The Directorate of Gopalan has issued a letter to all district collectors, asking them to motivate donors, NGOs, social workers and cow lovers to adopt stray cows, and felicitate such people on August 15 and January 26.
"The idea behind the step is to conserve cows with cooperation from people. Those who adopt stray cows and undertake welfare activities will be felicitated by district collectors on the occasion of Independence day and Republic day," Vishram Meena, director- Gopalan, Rajasthan said.
"The directorate issued a letter to all district collectors on December 28 with details of the campaign for the conservation of stray cows. There are people who adopt stray animals in cow shelter homes. They celebrate their birthdays, wedding anniversaries and such occasions by spending time with their adopted cows. We have asked the collectors to push such initiatives," he said.
Meena said the interested parties can give their proposal to the respective district collectors.
After verification of the claims, the collectors will felicitate such people with a certificate at the district level, he said.
The order also mentions that whoever wants to adopt cows can deposit the amount decided by the local cow shelter and can visit the cows anytime. Those who want to keep the stray cows at their houses can also do so, it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
- Can Apple AirPods be Used to Spy on Conversations? Reports Seem to Suggest so
- As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results