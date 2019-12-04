Ashok Gehlot Govt Transfers Seven IAS Officers in Rajasthan
Bharatpur Collector Jogaram was transferred to Jaipur as collector while Director, Secondary Education-Bikaner, Nathmal Didel, was made Bharatpur collector.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: Seven IAS officers have been transferred in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.
The transfer orders were issued on Tuesday night.
Bharatpur Collector Jogaram was transferred to Jaipur as collector while Director, Secondary Education-Bikaner, Nathmal Didel, was made Bharatpur collector.
Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Vikas Bhale will also be the Commissioner-Devsthan department in Udaipur while holding the post of Udaipur Divisional Commissioner.
Aruna Rajoria, Nannumal Pahadia, Himanshu Gupta and Shuchi Tyagi are the other IAS officers who have been transferred.
