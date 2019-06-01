English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Gehlot Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Offered to Quit Over Poll Rout
Gehlot said Kataria had made his mind to resign after the party's defeat in the elections but he was convinced that the Congress did not face the rout in his area alone.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of state agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria, who had offered to quit following the poor results of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
On Sunday last, the minister had announced his desire to resign and a purported resignation letter was circulated on social media.
However, the chief minister's office and the Rajbhawan had refused having received any such letter.
