Ashok Gehlot Says No Place for Mob Lynching in Rajasthan Day After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Pehlu Khan ​Case

While speaking during the Independence Day function at the secretariat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, in order to ensure that no one becomes the victim of mob lynching in the state, the government has brought a stringent law.

PTI

August 15, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot Says No Place for Mob Lynching in Rajasthan Day After Court Acquits 6 Accused in Pehlu Khan ​Case
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during Independence Day celebrations. (Photo: Twitter/Ashok Gehlot)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that there is no place for mob lynching in the state.

To ensure that no one becomes the victim of mob lynching in the state, we have brought an stringent law, Gehlot said in his address during the Independence Day function at the secretariat here.

"Mob lynching is a blot on humanity. We all can feel what the family of the victim would feel. There is no place for any such incident in the state," he said.

He said the state government had also made a law against honour killing.

A play on mob lynching was also performed by some employees and members of their family.

Various culture items were presented during the function, which was attended by Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other officials.

