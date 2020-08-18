Ashok Lavasa Steps Down as Election Commissioner, To Join Asian Development Bank as Vice-President Next Month

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who was slated to take charge as the chief of the poll body, stepped down on Tuesday to join the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president next month.

He tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and requested that he be relieved by the end of this month. Notably, Philippines-based ADB had shared the news about Lavasa's appointment last month. In a statement to the press, it said: “He (Lavasa) has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge on public policy and the role of the private sector.”

He still has more than two years remaining in his tenure at the Election Commission of India. After his early departure, his colleague Sushil Chandra is next in the line of succession.

Lavasa will take over from vice-president Diwakar Gupta, who is responsible for private sector operations, and public-private partnerships. Gupta's tenure ends on August 31.

Lavasa, who is is a retired IAS officer of the Haryana cadre (1980 batch), joined the poll body as the Election Commissioner in January 2018. He retired as Finance Secretary. Besides this, he was also the environment and civil aviation secretary. During his tenure as the joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs between 2001-2002, he was in-charge of issues relating to ADB.

He had hit the headlines during Lok Sabha elections in 2019 when he dissented in as many as 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Modi and Shah for alleged MCC violation and where they were given a clean chit. In September last year, the Income Tax department issued notice to Lavasa's wife. The notice pertained to her income as independent director of multiple companies.

His wife Novel Singhal, however, had denied the allegations and said that she has paid all her tax dues and has replied to all I-T notices served to her since August 5, 2019.