Ashok Leyland Under ED Scanner for 'Sale of BS-III Vehicles' Despite SC’s 2017 Ban

The Enforcement Directorate has started probing Ashok Leyland’s role in selling BS-III vehicles to two companies at discount price in violation of the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court had in 2017 ordered that vehicles which are only BS-IV-compliant can be sold in India by any manufacturer or dealer. The decision was taken to the rising air pollution issues.

According to an NDTV report, the agency has attached assets worth ₹22 cr belonging to the buyers. The ED had earlier questioned Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader J C Prabhakar Reddy, who is one of the owners, in connection to the alleged vehicle purchase scam. Prabhakar Reddy, too, appeared before ED officials on October 8 at the agency’s regional office.

The ED officials had questioned Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Ashmit Reddy for nearly eight hours regarding the alleged purchase of scrap vehicles, illegal registration and operation.

They are also facing allegations of selling some of the vehicles in violation of several laws and contrary to the Supreme Court verdict prohibiting the sale of BS III vehicles post April 1, 2017.

The Supreme Court hearing back then had mentioned that public health is more important than inventories and the sale and registration of BS-III compliant vehicles will not be permitted from 1st April 2017.

Even recently, the Delhi government had banned Bharat Stage (BS-III) petrol cars and Bharat Stage-IV diesel cars, owing to air pollution issue that had worsened during the stubble burning and festive season.

