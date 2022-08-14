Ashoka Lion on Front, Chakra on the Back: Exclusive Preview of 'Special' Medal to be Released on I-Day

India will be awarding newly minted “special” medals to its bravest citizens on the 75th year of the country’s independence. There is a tradition of giving out such medals to the armed forces and central armed police forces every 25 years. These were last awarded on August 15, 1997, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of freedom from British rule.

According to information available, the new medal will have the Ashoka Lion on the front and Ashoka Chakra on the back. It will be released on August 15, a perfect finishing touch to celebrations centred around the Centre’s flagship, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme.

The central government had approved the special medal to be awarded to members of the armed forces as well as CAPF days ago, as per reports.

In the past, India has awarded circular medals with a diameter of 35 mm, made of cupro-nickel and attached to a horizontal bar.

Here’s all you need to know about these special medals:

The central government, as per tradition, has issued a commemorative Independence Medal on the 75th anniversary of freedom.

The medal will be awarded to all the serving personnel of the armed forces — army, air force and navy — and central armed police forces, as well as state police units.

The circular medal will have Ashoka Lion on the front, Ashoka Chakra on the back and a blue-coloured ribbon with the colours of the national flag. The medal also has 75th Anniversary of Independence written on it along with 1947-2022.

In the 50th Independence Medal, an image of the Red Fort was embossed with ’50th Anniversary of Independence 1947-1997′ written along the rim in English. The Indian Union’s map was featured on the back.

