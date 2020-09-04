Ashraf, Who Repaired Bats For Tendulkar, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Bat-maker Ashraf Chaudhary, who has repaired bats for the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Andheri. ‘Ashraf Chacha’, as he is popularly known in the cricketing circles, was earlier admitted to a suburban hospital in Chembur, and is suffering from multiple illnesses. He is said to be in his 60s.

After he tested positive for COVID-19, Tendulkar came to his aid and ensured that he was shifted to a facility specifically designated to treat the infection. “He (the bat-maker) tested COVID-19 positive in the hospital in Chembur upon which Tendulkar spoke to me and requested me to shift him to the Seven Hills Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID facility,” Dr Bhujang Pai, Head of Radiology, Seven Hills Hospital, told .

