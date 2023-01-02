Ashram Flyover Closure: Shut Stretch Reopened Partially on Sunday After Traffic Snarls, Both Sides Closed Again Today | Check Alternate Routes

The 45-day closure of the Ashram Flyover began on Sunday (January 1) evening, after more than a day had passed. Even so, one of the two carriageways were forced open due to massive traffic snarls extending up to AIIMS. Traffic Police was forced to open one end from Lajpat Nagar towards DND to ease traffic immediately.

However, the Ashram Flyover is to remain in place since Monday morning, which will be the real test as both carriageways will likely remain closed. Police had on Saturday advised people to park only at designated places and plan journeys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations or airports well in advance owing to the closure.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer told Hindustan Times that police will hold a meeting with the Public Works Department again, and monitor traffic at Ashram in real time on Monday morning.

Here Are Things Commuters Should Keep in Mind as The Closure Enters Day 2:

Both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover. The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from the roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road. Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan. Those coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar and AIIMS. Commuters coming from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur. The police have advised those coming from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has put up banners and posters with diversion signs at multiple points, alerting commuters that the Ashram flyover is shutting from January 1, and advising people to take alternate routes.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here