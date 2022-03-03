Ashutosh Rana Thanks Fans After Facebook Revives His ‘Shiva Tandava Stotra’ Video

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana who is known for his versatile role in films, on Thursday penned down a note of thanks to his fans as his video of Shiva Tandava Stotra got revived on Facebook timeline.

The 54-year-old star took to Twitter and wrote, “My post praising Mahadev, which was removed by FB, has been revived on my timeline. This was possible only because of the influence, pressure, faith of you friends, loved ones, Shivanuragis, I am overwhelmed. Heartfelt thanks to all of you.. Regards, Har Har Mahadev.”

महादेव की स्तुति वाली मेरी पोस्ट जिसे FB ने हटा दिया था उसे फिर से मेरी टाइम्लायन पर रिवाइव कर दिया है। यह आप मित्रों,स्नेहियों,शिवानुरागियों के प्रभाव,दबाव,आस्था के कारण ही संभव हो सका,अभिभूत हूँ। हृदय से आप सभी का धन्यवाद..सादर प्रणाम, हर हर महादेव 💐🙏😊— Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) March 2, 2022

This post comes a day after Ashutosh Rana aimed a tweet on Facebook after his video of Shiva Tandava Stotra was allegedly removed from his timeline. He tweeted on Wednesday, “Am amazed! Facebook @Metahas removed my Shiv Tandav video from my FB timeline! Why did @metaindiado this? There is no issue of copyright in it, there is no case of violation nor it was against the rules of FB. @MetaNewsroom@facebookapp.”

On the occasion of Mahashivtari i.e. on March 2, Ashutosh Rana collaborated with lyricist-poet Aalok Shrivastav to give a divine gift to his fans by sharing a video on Shiva Tandava Stotra .Rana lent his voice to the Hindi translation of Shiva Tandava Stotra, originally written in Sanskrit.

Ashutosh had put up the video of his recitation of the Hindi version of Shiva Tandava Stotra. Aalok completed the Hindi translation of Shiva Tandava Stotra from Sanskrit.

The video went viral on social media within a few hours of its upload. Film industry celebrities, including Manoj Bajpayee, Kailash Kher, Manoj Muntashir, Richa Anirudh, and many others, shared the video on their social media handles.

Talking about his collaboration with Aalok Shrivastav for the Hindi version of Shiva Tandava Stotra, Ashutosh shared that for a long time he had this wish of translating this Shiv Tandava Stotras into an easy language to make it understandable for larger people.

“So when I came up with this idea, Aalok appreciated me and took it with excitement. I’m happy to say that with the blessings of Lord Shiva, he translated the shlokas beautifully and executed the whole thing very effortlessly,” he said.

Aalok Shrivastav informed his fans that the Shiva Tandava Stotra was written by Ravana, the asura King and devotee of Shiva to please him.

“We came with this new collaboration on the eve of Mahashivratri and recorded this audio-video project in Kailesh Kher’s studio to make it on a bigger level,” he said.

Hindus celebrated Maha Shivaratri in honour of God Shiva on Tuesday. It is believed that Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava on Maha Shivratri.

