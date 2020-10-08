Ashwani Kumar: Tough Cop Who Loved Tom And Jerry

New Delhi, Oct 7: He loved Tom and Jerry and, in fact, likened his work to the cat and mouse games of the famed cartoon characters. Former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his Shimla residence on Wednesday – the tragic finis to the remarkable life of a man with a ready smile who was always passionate about his work. Kumar, who also served as Nagaland governor, was 69 and is survived by his wife and son. His former colleagues and even present officers remember him as the perfect soft-spoken gentleman with a gentle smile. The 1973-batch IPS officer was a surprise announcement for the post of the director of the premier investigating agency in August 2008. Two other names, both senior to him, were doing the rounds for the prestigious posting. This was also the time when the agency was grappling with controversies surrounding the Aarushi murder case. “I like Tom and Jerry cartoon show. Police is like the cat while the criminals are like mice. So Tom never leaves Jerry,” Kumar had said in an interview to .

