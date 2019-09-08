Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Junior Health Minister Sparks Row, Claims Former PM Morarji Desai Consumed Cow Urine as Medicine

Union health minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday had said the ministry, along with Ayush, would work out a plan to declare cow urine as a medicine.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Junior Health Minister Sparks Row, Claims Former PM Morarji Desai Consumed Cow Urine as Medicine
File photo of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey.
Patna: In a bizarre statement, union Health Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said former prime minister Morarji Desai used to consume cow urine for medicinal purpose.

Choubey, who was in Patna on Sunday, stressed on a need for research on cow urine. "We see that many times, people drink urine to cure their disease. Our former prime minister Morarji Desai ji himself used to consume cow's urine. There is a need to do research on cow urine,” News agency ANI quoted him saying.

The junior health minister on Saturday had said the ministry, along with Ayush, would work out a plan to declare cow urine as a medicine.

During an event Coimbatore, Choubey also said the Health Ministry is studying a proposal to include cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY).

To a question on making the nation cancer-free, Choubey who was to inaugurate the campaign War Against Cancer at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, said non-communicable diseases have become a challenge across the world.

The Prime Minister had declared that the country wanted to become free of non-communicable disease by 2030 and the health ministry would work towards achieving the target, he had said.

Elaborating on JAY, he said that already more than 50 lakh have benefited and four crore golden cards issued, with 16,000 empaneled hospitals across the nation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
