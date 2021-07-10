Ashwini Vaishnaw Hugs Railway Employee on Finding Out They Studied in Same College

Two days after Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as the new Information Technology and Railways minister, a video of him is winning hearts on social media. In the clip, he was seen interacting with an engineer from the signal department of the Indian Railways. When Vaishnaw got to know that like him, the engineer is also an alumnus of MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur, he asked him to come forward and hugged him.

After the two hugged, Vaishnaw about how the juniors at his college addressed their seniors as “boss” and further asked the employee to call him “boss” from now on instead of sir.

Originally from the blue city, Vaishnaw has a B.Tech degree in electronic and communications engineering from MBM . He also holds an M.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and an MBA from Wharton.

Vaishnaw is a 1994-batch IAS officer who has handled important responsibilities for over 15 years. He is best known for his contribution to the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in infrastructure.

The 51-year-old was appointed as the Minister of Railways, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday after the reshuffle in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

He is a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Odisha since 2019 and served as a collector in Odisha’s Balasore and Cuttack. While in Balasore, the National Human Rights Commission appreciated his sincerity, dedication and commitment in organising and executing relief and rehabilitation work. He worked till 2003 when he was appointed as deputy secretary in the PMO when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

