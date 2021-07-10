Ashwini Vaishnaw Issues Order Allowing Railway Ministry Staff to Work in Shifts

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken an important decision minutes after taking charge of the ministry. In a declaration issued on Thursday, it has been decided that henceforth the staff at the ministry will work in shifts. There will be two shifts — one from 7 am to 4 pm, and the other from 3 pm to 12 pm. According to the order issued by the Railways Ministry, the shift system will come into force immediately.

“Hon’ble MR (Minister of Railways) has directed that all the officers and staff of MR Cell will work in two shifts i.e. 7:00 hrs-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs -12:00 midnight with immediate effect,” the order said.

DJ Narain, the spokesperson for the railways ministry said that the new timings will be applicable only for MR cell (minister’s office) and not other railway staff. Narain said the Railways ministry is in a mission mode and a lot needs to be done.

In the recent Cabinet reshuffle, the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected in 2019, Ashwini Vaishnaw was made in-charge of two ministries: Railways, and Electronics and IT. Vaishnaw takes over Railways ministry from Piyush Goyal who will handle the Textiles portfolio now. Before Vaishnav, Ravi Shankar Prasad was the IT minister.

An IAS officer of the 1994 batch, Vaishnaw is a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. An IITian, he attended the Wharton B-School. A first-time MP, he previously held top positions in companies such as General Electric and Siemens, and also served in the government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

