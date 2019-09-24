Take the pledge to vote

ASI, 2 Constables Suspended For Delayed Response in Delhi Snatching Incident

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the woman journalist was returning home in an auto-rickshaw, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
ASI, 2 Constables Suspended For Delayed Response in Delhi Snatching Incident
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended on Tuesday after their response to the CR park incident where a woman journalist was injured in a snatching incident was found not "up to the mark", police said.

Police said they had detained eight suspects for interrogation in connection with the incident. Over 25 police teams had been formed to trace the accused, police said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident had also been obtained.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the woman was returning home in an auto-rickshaw, police said.

In her complaint, the woman stated she was returning home from shopping in an auto-rickshaw when two men on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone.

In the struggle, she fell from the auto-rickshaw while the men fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given the first aid and then admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said.

