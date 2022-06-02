ASI Caught Offering Bribe to Senior Official at Nagaon SP Office; Arrested

The Nagaon police arrested one police Assistant Sub Inspector today for offering a bribe of Rs 10,000 to a senior police official at the office of the SP, Nagaon, for posting in a PS, sources said.

ASI Abdul Motaleb attached to the Nagaon police reserve went to the SP office this morning and visited Tridib Kumbang, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP- HQ) for a better placement in a police station in the district. During his visit, he offered a bribe of Rs 10,000 in cash to DSP Kumbang for the job.

Meanwhile, the senior official reported it to SP, Nagaon Leena Doley and SP Doley, directed the police on duty in the office to arrest him on spot. A case was registered in Nagaon PS and further investigation is on.

Briefing the local media persons about it, the SP said, DSP Tridib Kumbang has already lodged an FIR in Nagaon PS and strict action against the accused police official will be initiated.

Such malpractices in the district police headquarters will not be tolerated at any point and they will be crushed down at the earliest, she said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.